Ce que le corps et les gestes de Léo Messi en direct à l’écran racontent de sa personnalité Publié le 11/08/2021 à 18:57 DECRYPTAGE - Conférencier reconnu sur la communication non verbale, Stephen Bunard a analysé le comportement gestuel et corporel du nouveau joueur du PSG lors de sa conférence de presse au Parc des Princes. A étudier avant son interview dans les JT de TF1 et France 2. Si les JT de 20 heures de TF1 et France 2 ont décroché une interview exclusive de Lionel Messi, la star argentine a tenu une conférence de presse au Parc des Princes, accordant du même coup la primeur de ses déclarations à la chaîne officielle de son nouveau club, PSG TV, diffusée sur le site internet du Paris-Saint-Germain. À VOIR AUSSI - Ce qu’il faut retenir de la conférence de presse de Messi au PSG Plateau L’Anglais Robbie Thomson, l’Argentin Omar Da Fonseca et la Française Ambre Godillon ont assuré un plateau pendant près d’une heure depuis la pelouse du stade parisien, avant de passer l’antenne à Nasser Al-Khelaïfi et Lionel Messi, installés dans l’amphithéâtre situé en sous-sol de l’enceinte. Durant près d’une heure en direct, la conférence de presse a été retransmise à partir de 11 heures ce matin, permettant à ceux qui l’ont suivi de découvrir le sextuple Ballon d’Or dans un exercice médiatique inédit en France. » LIRE AUSSI - PSG: le show signé Omar Da Fonseca à la présentation de Lionel Messi Devant son écran, Stephen Bunard, conférencier reconnu sur la communication non verbale, a observé les moindres gestes de Lionel Messi. «Par rapport à Kylian MBappé, note-t-il d’emblée pour TV Magazine, ce n’est pas un expansif. Quand MBappé multiplie les coups de sourcils propres au grands communicants, Messi n’en a délivré que deux en près d’une heure. Bras croisés en début d’intervention, c’est son côté introverti qui s’est exprimé. Ce geste est un retour sur soi. Le regard en bas, il est apparu plusieurs fois dans sa bulle, tourné son monde intérieur. Sauf quand il parle de remporter des victoires et de gagner! Cela montre qu’il y a aussi beaucoup de ressenti chez lui.» «Bras croisés en début d’intervention, c’est son côté introverti qui s’est exprimé. Ce geste est un retour sur soi. Le regard en bas, il est apparu plusieurs fois dans sa bulle, tourné son monde intérieur.» Stephen Bunard, spécialiste de la communication non verbale. L’auteur de Vos gestes disent tout haut ce que vous pensez tout bas (SoBook Distribution), qui enseigne la prise de parole et l’excellence relationnelle à de hauts dirigeants depuis 2002, mais également aux étudiants de l’ENA, de l’Université Paris Dauphine, de HEC ou de l’ENS Lyon, précise: «Nous avons vu quelqu’un dans le contrôle. Beaucoup de contrôle.» » LIRE AUSSI - Messi: comment la «Puce» est devenue géant en Catalogne S’il accorde peu d’importance à la «bouche pincée» de Léo Messi - «c’est un signe d’attention, rien à voir avec la bouche en 8 d’Armstrong lors de ses aveux télévisés» - Stephen Bunard revient sur le «nez pincé» lorsque Nasser Al-Khelaïfi a évoqué les objectifs du Paris-Saint-Germain en Ligue des Champions et sa prochaine date de reprise: «Cela traduit un sentiment de surcharge de responsabilité, qui n’est pas archi négatif, mais c’est une façon de dire: «Attends deux minutes, coco, tu ne m’entraîneras pas sans mon accord là où tu veux m’emmener. Je ne suis pas partie prenante». Clairement, à cet instant, Messi s’est dégagé de la voie où le président voulait l’embarquer.» Une multiplication de… coups de langue Plus surprenant, Stephen Bunard a noté chez la «Pulga» - la «Puce», son surnom à Barcelone - une multiplication de… coups de langue. Une répétition qui lui inspire ce commentaire: «Lionel Messi se réjouit de rejoindre sa nouvelle équipe, cela exprime sa satisfaction. C’est assez marquant chez lui. Autant cela disparait lorsqu’il parle de sa tristesse au sujet de Barcelone, autant cela revient quand il évoque son arrivée à Paris. Il y a du plaisir, ce n’est pas feint.» » LIRE AUSSI - Ce que Lionel Messi va rapporter au PSG Dernier geste marquant relevé par l’expert en communication non verbale, l’Argentin a placé «sa main devant la bouche, puis son regard a carrément plongé avant qu’il s’efforce à se tenir droit» lorsque son président a répondu à une question embarrassante d’une journaliste anglaise au sujet du fair-play financier. Al-Khelaïfi a précisé alors qu’il espérait que Messi ne lui demanderait pas d’augmentation… «Là, conclut Stephen Bunard, les mains de Messi ont disparu sous la table. Cela traduit qu’il y a un sujet, c’est troublant… D’autant que Messi s’est ensuite mis à ronger son ongle du pouce lorsque Nasser prononce les mots «argent» et «salaire». Il faut savoir que le pouce renvoie toujours à une partie intime de soi liée à l‘implication. C’est le «Je» de l’égo...»