Ce que le corps et les gestes de Léo Messi en direct à l’écran racontent de sa personnalité Publié le 11/08/2021 à 18:57
DECRYPTAGE - Conférencier reconnu sur la communication non verbale, Stephen Bunard a analysé le comportement gestuel et corporel du nouveau joueur du PSG lors de sa conférence de presse au Parc des Princes. A étudier avant son interview dans les JT de TF1 et France 2.
Si les JT de 20 heures de TF1 et France 2 ont décroché une interview exclusive de Lionel Messi, la star argentine a tenu une conférence de presse au Parc des Princes, accordant du même coup la primeur de ses déclarations à la chaîne officielle de son nouveau club, PSG TV, diffusée sur le site internet du Paris-Saint-Germain.

L’Anglais Robbie Thomson, l’Argentin Omar Da Fonseca et la Française Ambre Godillon ont assuré un plateau pendant près d’une heure depuis la pelouse du stade parisien, avant de passer l’antenne à Nasser Al-Khelaïfi et Lionel Messi, installés dans l’amphithéâtre situé en sous-sol de l’enceinte. Durant près d’une heure en direct, la conférence de presse a été retransmise à partir de 11 heures ce matin, permettant à ceux qui l’ont suivi de découvrir le sextuple Ballon d’Or dans un exercice médiatique inédit en France.
Devant son écran, Stephen Bunard, conférencier reconnu sur la communication non verbale, a observé les moindres gestes de Lionel Messi. «Par rapport à Kylian MBappé, note-t-il d’emblée pour TV Magazine, ce n’est pas un expansif. Quand MBappé multiplie les coups de sourcils propres au grands communicants, Messi n’en a délivré que deux en près d’une heure. Bras croisés en début d’intervention, c’est son côté introverti qui s’est exprimé. Ce geste est un retour sur soi. Le regard en bas, il est apparu plusieurs fois dans sa bulle, tourné son monde intérieur. Sauf quand il parle de remporter des victoires et de gagner! Cela montre qu’il y a aussi beaucoup de ressenti chez lui.»
L’auteur de Vos gestes disent tout haut ce que vous pensez tout bas (SoBook Distribution), qui enseigne la prise de parole et l’excellence relationnelle à de hauts dirigeants depuis 2002, mais également aux étudiants de l’ENA, de l’Université Paris Dauphine, de HEC ou de l’ENS Lyon, précise: «Nous avons vu quelqu’un dans le contrôle. Beaucoup de contrôle.»
S’il accorde peu d’importance à la «bouche pincée» de Léo Messi - «c’est un signe d’attention, rien à voir avec la bouche en 8 d’Armstrong lors de ses aveux télévisés» - Stephen Bunard revient sur le «nez pincé» lorsque Nasser Al-Khelaïfi a évoqué les objectifs du Paris-Saint-Germain en Ligue des Champions et sa prochaine date de reprise: «Cela traduit un sentiment de surcharge de responsabilité, qui n’est pas archi négatif, mais c’est une façon de dire: «Attends deux minutes, coco, tu ne m’entraîneras pas sans mon accord là où tu veux m’emmener. Je ne suis pas partie prenante». Clairement, à cet instant, Messi s’est dégagé de la voie où le président voulait l’embarquer.»
Une multiplication de… coups de langue
Plus surprenant, Stephen Bunard a noté chez la «Pulga» - la «Puce», son surnom à Barcelone - une multiplication de… coups de langue. Une répétition qui lui inspire ce commentaire: «Lionel Messi se réjouit de rejoindre sa nouvelle équipe, cela exprime sa satisfaction. C’est assez marquant chez lui. Autant cela disparait lorsqu’il parle de sa tristesse au sujet de Barcelone, autant cela revient quand il évoque son arrivée à Paris. Il y a du plaisir, ce n’est pas feint.»
Dernier geste marquant relevé par l’expert en communication non verbale, l’Argentin a placé «sa main devant la bouche, puis son regard a carrément plongé avant qu’il s’efforce à se tenir droit» lorsque son président a répondu à une question embarrassante d’une journaliste anglaise au sujet du fair-play financier. Al-Khelaïfi a précisé alors qu’il espérait que Messi ne lui demanderait pas d’augmentation… «Là, conclut Stephen Bunard, les mains de Messi ont disparu sous la table. Cela traduit qu’il y a un sujet, c’est troublant… D’autant que Messi s’est ensuite mis à ronger son ongle du pouce lorsque Nasser prononce les mots «argent» et «salaire». Il faut savoir que le pouce renvoie toujours à une partie intime de soi liée à l‘implication. C’est le «Je» de l’égo...»
Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Nasser Al-Khelaifi.jpg
Nasser Al-Khelaifi in 2014
Full name
Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi
Country (sports)
Qatar
Residence
Qatar
Born
12 November 1973 (age 47)
Doha, Qatar
Turned pro
1992
Retired
2004
Plays
Right handed
Singles
Career record
12–33 (at ATP Tour level, Grand Slam level, and in Davis Cup)
Career titles
0
Highest ranking
No. 995 (4 November 2002)
Doubles
Career record
12–18 (at ATP Tour level, Grand Slam level, and in Davis Cup)
Career titles
0
Highest ranking
No. 1040 (8 February 1993)
Last updated on: 20 May 2013.
Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi (Arabic: ناصر بن غانم الخليفي‎; born 12 November 1973) is a Qatari businessman and the chairman of beIN Media Group,[1] chairman of Qatar Sports Investments,[2] president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF), and vice president of the Asian Tennis Federation for West Asia (ATF).[3]
Al-Khelaifi is the president and chief executive officer of Paris Saint-Germain in France. He is also a member of the organizing committee for the FIFA Club World Cup,[4] and has been elected as the chairman of the European Club Association (ECA).
Contents [hide]
1 Early life and education
2 Tennis career 2.1 Playing career
2.2 Post-playing career
3 Business career 3.1 Qatar Sports Investments 3.1.1 Paris Saint-Germain
3.2 beIN Media Group
4 Political career
5 Legal trouble
6 Awards and honors
7 Personal life
8 References
Early life and education​[edit]
Al-Khelaifi was born in Qatar, a son of a pearl fisherman,[5] and graduated with an Economics Degree from Qatar University. He also has a post graduate degree from University of Piraeus.
Tennis career​[edit]
Playing career​[edit]
Al-Khelaïfi and Karim Alami spectating the 2012 Qatar Open
As a tennis professional, Al-Khelaifi was the second most successful member of the Qatar Davis Cup team after Sultan Khalfan, playing 43 times between 1992 and 2002 and compiling a 12–31 record in singles, 12–16 in doubles. Al-Khelaifi appeared twice on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) main tour, losing each time in his first round matches in St. Pölten in 1996 (where he lost to former French Open Champion Thomas Muster) and in Doha in 2001. He reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 995 in late 2002.[6][7] He also won the GCC Team Tournament.
Post-playing career​[edit]
Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been president of the Qatar Tennis Federation since November 2008. In 2011, he was elected vice-president of the Asian Tennis Federation for West Asia.[8]
Business career​[edit]
Qatar Sports Investments​[edit]
Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSi) from June 2011. QSi is a fund dedicated to investments in the sport and leisure industry on a national and international level.[2]
Following the QSi acquisition of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club in June 2011,[9] Nasser Al-Khelaifi became the chairman of the board of PSG and also CEO of the club,[10] reinforcing Qatari interest in French football.
QSi has several other high-profile partnerships. They also sponsor Spanish football club FC Barcelona. QSi also owns the Burrda sportswear brand.[11]
Paris Saint-Germain​[edit]
Nasser Al-Khelaifi became the new president and chief executive officer of Paris Saint-Germain on 7 October 2011.[12] Shortly after being named president, he presented a five-year plan to take Paris Saint-Germain to the top of the tree in France and abroad.[13] As part of the long-term plan for the club, Al-Khelaifi brought in former footballer Leonardo as the new director of football.[14]
Although Al-Khelaifi had initially demanded a major trophy haul for the 2011–12 season, PSG were soon eliminated from the UEFA Europa League and both domestic cups, leaving the team only able to compete $130 million on players, PSG failed to dominate, and lost out to eventual winners Montpellier, though they did qualify for the UEFA Champions League by finishing second.[15]
Zlatan Ibrahimović unveiled by Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo (right) and President Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left)
In the 2012–13 season, PSG won the Ligue 1 title and also made it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, thanks partly to the goalscoring of newly signed striker, Zlatan Ibrahimović. They eventually lost in a two-legged tie to FC Barcelona on away goals.
In the 2013–14 season PSG again finished top of Ligue 1 with a record total of 89 points.[16] They reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League where they lost to Chelsea 3–3 on aggregate, again going out only on the away goals rule.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left) with Neymar in August 2017 in the Parc des Princes
Again they reached the 2018–19 UEFA champions league knock phase where they lost to Manchester United at home after leading with 2 goals at Old Trafford on the first leg. PSG lost at home 1–3 (3–3 on aggregate) and were knocked out by the away goal rule.
In June 2012, QSi acquired the Paris Handball Club and merged it with the PSG sport franchise to create a wider and more competitive sport offer to the city of Paris.[17] Since 2012, Paris Saint-Germain Handball has won the LNH Division 1 five times, while reaching the EHF Champions League final in 2016–17 and the semi-finals in 2015–16 and 2017–18.
beIN Media Group​[edit]
On 31 December 2013, Al Jazeera Sport global operations were spun off from Al Jazeera Media Network and rebranded as beIN Sports. In parallel, BeIN Media Group was incorporated and became the official owner of beIN Sports. Nasser Al-Khelaifi was then appointed chairman and chief executive officer of beIN Media Group.[1] beIN Sports has 22 channels including 17 HD channels and broadcasts across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, North America, Australia and Asia. The strategy, aside from building the beIN premium sports network, is to develop the group's ambitions in sports and entertainment in production, distribution and digital media sectors.
Political career​[edit]
In November 2013, Al-Khelaifi was made minister without portfolio in the Qatari government by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim.[18]
Legal trouble​[edit]
In October 2017, the Swiss courts opened an investigation against him for suspicion of private corruption in the allocation of television rights for the World Cups 2026 and 2030 for the North Africa and Middle East zone. In March 2019, he is placed under the status of witness assisted by the French courts.[citation needed]
On 23 May 2019, he was indicted for active bribery in an investigation into the 2017 and 2019 Doha nominations for the World Championships in Athletics. "These facts do not concern him", pleads his lawyer who believes that Nasser Al-Khelaifi is innocent.[citation needed]
In February 2020, Swiss prosecutors dropped the charge of bribery but indicted Al-Khelaifi for inciting Jérôme Valcke "to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement."[19]
On 27 March 2020, the Swiss Federal Court rejected the prosecution's indictment against Al-Khelaifi for inciting Jérôme Valcke to commit criminal mismanagement, stating that "These conditions of mismanagement are absent from the OAG's [Swiss prosecution's] accusation".[20]
On 14 September 2020, the Swiss Federal Court started to prosecute Al-Khelaifi, due to "aggravated criminal mismanagement", based on charges related to a meeting on October 24, 2013, at the French headquarters of beIN, in which Al-Khelaifi allegedly promised to purchase a villa in Sardinia for €5m, to be utilized by Valcke, in exchange to granting the 2026 and 2030 World Cups screening rights to beIN Media.[21] Al-Khelaifi was acquitted by the court in October 2020.[22]
Awards and honors​[edit]
In February 2012, he won a French 'Sport Business' award, receiving the most votes out of 1,500 and finishing ahead of nine people.[23]
His growing influence in the sport was recognised in 2015 when he was voted 'favourite Ligue 1 president' in a poll conducted by France Football, with 35% of the votes cast.
In 2016, the French daily sport newspaper L'Équipe named him the 'most powerful man in French football' in a 30-man list, ahead of such notable individuals as Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane.[24][25]
In 2019, he was elected by the European Club Association as delegate at the UEFA executive committee, becoming the first oriental to hold an UEFA position.[26]
In 2020, he was named the most influential person in football by France Football.[27]
In March 2020, Al-Khelaifi was praised by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus after offering to help in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by using his players and club to send health advice messages to the public.[28]
Personal life​[edit]
He is close to the Emir, Sheikh Tamim, head of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority.
He is married, and has four children who reside in Qatar.[29]
