Un avion russe se pose en Slovaquie pour livrer du combustible nucléaire

« Un avion IL76 de Volga Dnepr Airlines a atterri aujourd’hui à l’aéroport de Bratislava, transportant du combustible nucléaire depuis la Fédération de Russie », a confirmé le ministère slovaque de l’Économie. Dans la matinée, plusieurs internautes s’étaient demandé ce que pouvait transporter cet appareil dans ses soutes. La Slovaquie a été l’un des derniers pays de l’UE à fermer son espace aérien aux avions russes. Mais dans le cas de ce vol, il a bénéficié d’une exception prévue pour l’aide humanitaire et le transport de combustible nucléaire. L’appareil a pu survoler le territoire biélorusse et de la Pologne après avoir reçu l’autorisation de Varsovie. Ce combustible va être utilisé dans les deux centrales nucléaires slovaques de Mochovce et Jaslovske Bohunice. En 2020, les centrales nucléaires slovaques ont produit 53 % de l’énergie du pays.