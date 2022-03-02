Un avion russe se pose en Slovaquie pour livrer du combustible nucléaire

« Un avion IL76 de Volga Dnepr Airlines a atterri aujourd’hui à l’aéroport de Bratislava, transportant du combustible nucléaire depuis la Fédération de Russie », a confirmé le ministère slovaque de l’Économie. Dans la matinée, plusieurs internautes s’étaient demandé ce que pouvait transporter cet appareil dans ses soutes. La Slovaquie a été l’un des derniers pays de l’UE à fermer son espace aérien aux avions russes. Mais dans le cas de ce vol, il a bénéficié d’une exception prévue pour l’aide humanitaire et le transport de combustible nucléaire. L’appareil a pu survoler le territoire biélorusse et de la Pologne après avoir reçu l’autorisation de Varsovie. Ce combustible va être utilisé dans les deux centrales nucléaires slovaques de Mochovce et Jaslovske Bohunice. En 2020, les centrales nucléaires slovaques ont produit 53 % de l’énergie du pays.
Paroles de la chanson Stach Stach par Bratisla Boys
Piotr, Dvorjak, Olaff (Benjamin, Michaël, Vincent)
Da boul
Daboulkaniech
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Karoukatchikétaf doubidou stach stach
Michael :
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikétic tic
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikétac tac
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikétuf tuf
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikétouf touf
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Karoukatchikétaf doubidou stach stach
Benjamin :
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikétam tam
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikétom tom
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikétim tim
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikatchoum tchoum
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Karoukatchikétaf doubidou stach stach
Vincent :
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikéthia thia
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikéthir thir
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikéthur thur
Kouroukoukou karoukatchikathoi thoi
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Kouroukoukou roukoukou stach stach
Karoukatchikétaf doubidou stach stach