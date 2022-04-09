Écoutez "simple man" sur Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Simple Man (homme simple) Mama told me when I was young Maman m'a dit, quand j'étais jeune Come sit beside me, my only son Viens t'assoir près de moi, mon unique fils And listen closely to what I say. Et écoute attentivement ce que je vais te dire. And if you do this Et si tu en tiens compte, It will help you some sunny day. Cela t'aidera lors d'un jour ensoleillé. Take your time... Don't live too fast, Prends ton temps... . Ne vis pas trop vite, Troubles will come and they will pass. Les ennuis viendront, et ils passeront. Go find a woman and you'll find love, Va chercher une femme, et tu trouveras l'amour, And don't forget son, Et n'oublie pas, fils, There is someone up above. Il y a quelqu'un là haut. And be a simple kind of man. Et soit un homme simple. Be something you love and understand. Soit quelque chose que tu aimes et comprend. Be a simple kind of man. Soit un homme simple. Won't you do this for me son, Veux-tu bien faire ça pour moi, fils, If you can ? Si tu peux ? Forget your lust for the rich man's gold Oublie ta convoitise pour l'or de l'homme riche All that you need is in your soul, Tout ce dont tu as besoin est au fond de ton âme, And you can do this if you try. Et tu peux y arriver si tu essayes. All that I want for you my son, Tout ce que te souhaite, mon fils, Is to be satisfied. C'est d'être content. And be a simple kind of man. Et soit un homme simple. Be something you love and understand. Soit quelque chose que tu aimes et comprend. Be a simple kind of man. Soit un homme simple. Won't you do this for me son, Veux-tu bien faire ça pour moi, fils, If you can ? Si tu peux ? Boy, don't you worry... you'll find yourself. Fils, ne t'inquiète pas... tu vas te trouver. Follow you heart and nothing else. Suis ton coeur, et rien d'autre. And you can do this if you try. Et tu peux y arriver si tu essayes. All I want for you my son, Tout ce que te souhaite, mon fils, Is to be satisfied. C'est d'être content. And be a simple kind of man. Et soit un homme simple. Be something you love and understand. Soit quelque chose que tu aimes et comprend. Be a simple kind of man. Soit un homme simple. Won't you do this for me son, Veux-tu bien faire ça pour moi, fils, If you can ? Si tu peux ?