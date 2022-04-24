Rock Around The Clock Bill Haley
One, two, three o'clock, four o'clock rockUne, deux, trois heures, quatre heures, danse le rock,
Five, six, seven o'clock, eight o'clock rockCinq, six, sept heures, huit heures, danse le rock,
Nine, ten, eleven o'clock, twelve o'clock rockNeuf, dix, onze heures, douze heures, danse le rock,
We're gonna rock around the clock tonightNous allons faire le tour du cadran en dansant le rock cette nuit.
Put your glad rags on and join me hon'
We'll have some fun when the clock strikes oneMets-toi sur ton trente et un et rejoins-moi, chérie,
We're gonna rock around the clock tonightNous nous amuserons quand l'horloge sonnera(1) une heure,
We're gonna rock, rock, rock, 'till broad daylightNous allons faire le tour du cadran en dansant le rock cette nuit,
We're gonna rock, gonna rock around the clock tonightNous allons danser le rock, danser le rock, danser le rock, jusqu'à ce qu'il fasse bien jour
When the clock strikes two, three and fourNous allons danser le rock, nous allons danser le rock toute la nuit.
If the band slows down we'll yell for more
We're gonna rock around the clock tonightQuand l'horloge frappera les coups de deux, trois et quatre heures
We're gonna rock, rock, rock, 'till broad daylightSi l'orchestre ralentit nous crierons à tue-tête pour en demander plus,
We're gonna rock, gonna rock around the clock tonightNous allons faire le tour du cadran en dansant le rock cette nuit,
When the chimes ring five, six, and sevenNous allons danser le rock, danser le rock, danser le rock, jusqu'à ce qu'il fasse bien jour
We'll be right in seventh heavenNous allons danser le rock, nous allons danser le rock toute la nuit
We're gonna rock around the clock tonight
We're gonna rock, rock, rock, 'till broad daylightQuand le carillon sonnera cinq, six et sept heures,
We're gonna rock, gonna rock around the clock tonightNous serons en plein septième ciel
When it's eight, nine, ten, eleven tooNous allons faire le tour du cadran en dansant le rock cette nuit,
I'll be goin' strong and so will you
We're gonna rock around the clock tonightNous allons danser le rock, danser le rock, danser le rock, jusqu'à ce qu'il fasse bien jour
We're gonna rock, rock, rock, 'till broad daylightNous allons danser le rock, nous allons danser le rock toute la nuit
We're gonna rock, gonna rock around the clock tonight
When the clock strikes twelve we'll cool off thenQuand il sera huit, neuf, dix et onze heures aussi
Start rockin' 'round the clock againCa ira fort pour moi et aussi pour toi
We're gonna rock around the clock tonightNous allons faire le tour du cadran en dansant le rock cette nuit,
We're gonna rock, rock, rock, 'till broad daylightNous allons danser le rock, danser le rock, danser le rock, jusqu'à ce qu'il fasse bien jour
We're gonna rock, gonna rock around the clock tonightNous allons danser le rock, nous allons danser le rock toute la nuit
Quand l'horloge frappera les douze coups de midi, alors nous nous calmerons
Recommence à faire le tour du cadran en dansant le rock,
Nous allons faire le tour du cadran en dansant le rock cette nuit,
Nous allons danser le rock, danser le rock, danser le rock, jusqu'à ce qu'il fasse bien jour
Nous allons danser le rock, nous allons danser le rock toute la nuit
