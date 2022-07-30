Tutti Frutti (Take 2) 1956 Little Richard Wop-bop-a-loo-mop alop-bom-bom Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Awop-bop-a-loo-mop alop bom bom I got a girl, named Sue, She knows just what to do I got a girl, named Sue, She knows just what to do I rock to the east, She rock to the west, but She's the girl That I love the best Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Awop-bop-a-loo-mop alop bom bom I got a girl, named Daisy, She almost drives me crazy I got a girl, named Daisy, She almost drives me crazy She knows how to love me, Yes indeed Boy you don't know, What she's doing to me Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Awop-bop-a-loo-mop Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Awop-bop-a-loo-mop alop bom bom Got a girl, named Daisy, She almost drives me crazy Got a girl, named Daisy, She almost drives me crazy She knows how to love me, Yes indeed Boy you don't know, What she's doing to me Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Tutti Frutti, aw rutti Awop-bop-a-loo-mop alop bam boom