Tutti Frutti (Take 2) 1956
Little Richard
Wop-bop-a-loo-mop alop-bom-bom
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Awop-bop-a-loo-mop alop bom bom
I got a girl, named Sue,
She knows just what to do
I got a girl, named Sue,
She knows just what to do
I rock to the east, She rock to the west, but
She's the girl
That I love the best
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Awop-bop-a-loo-mop alop bom bom
I got a girl, named Daisy,
She almost drives me crazy
I got a girl, named Daisy,
She almost drives me crazy
She knows how to love me,
Yes indeed
Boy you don't know,
What she's doing to me
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Awop-bop-a-loo-mop
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Awop-bop-a-loo-mop alop bom bom
Got a girl, named Daisy,
She almost drives me crazy
Got a girl, named Daisy,
She almost drives me crazy
She knows how to love me,
Yes indeed
Boy you don't know,
What she's doing to me
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Tutti Frutti, aw rutti
Awop-bop-a-loo-mop alop bam boom
Reprise par Johnny Hallyday en 1975
Well, well
Be bop a lula balab bam bom
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Be bop a lula balab bam bom
I got a girl named Sue
She knows just what to do
I got a girl named Sue
She knows just what to do
She rocks to the east
Rocks to the west
She's the girl that I love best
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Be bop a lula balab bam bom
I got a girl named Daisy
She almost drives me crazy
I got a girl named Daisy
She almost drives me crazy
She knows how to love me
Yes indeed
Boy, you don't know what she do to me
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Be bop a lula balab bam bom, go!
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Be bop a lula balab bam bom
I got a girl named Daisy
She almost drives me too
I got a girl named Daisy
She almost drives me crazy
She knows how to love me
Yes indeed
Boy, you don't know what she do to me
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Tutti frutti, oh ruti
Be bop a lula balab bam bom
Elvis Presley" Tutti Frutti
(McnonHuTen: Oween)
[bad word] bop-a-loo-lop a-lop-bam-boo
Tutti Frutti, all over rootie,.....
bad word] bop-a-loo-lop a-lop bam boo
I got a gal, named Sue,
She knows just what to do. .....
've been to the east, I'vebeen to the west, but
she's the gal
That I love the best.
Tutti Frutti, all over rootie,....
[bad word] bop-a-loo-lop a-lop bam boo
I got a gal, named Daisy,
She almost drives me crazy ....
She knows how to love me ,
Yes indeed
Boy you don't know,
What she's doing to me
Tutti Frutti, all over rootie,.....
bad word] bop-a-loo-lop a-lop bam boo
I got a gal, named Daisy...