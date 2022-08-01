JOE COCKER - YOU CAN'T HAVE MY HEART

You can keep that diamond ring
Take it down town and find out what it will bring
You can ask me to give you almost anything
All except my heart
You can't have my heart
I'm takin' that with me
Somebody else might want it
You broke it almost constantly
So you can't have my heart
I will not be true to you
I won't wait till you decide what you're gonna do
You may change your mind, but it's too late this time
Give me back my heart
You can't have my heart
I'm takin' that with me
Somebody else might want it
You broke it almost constantly
Now you can't have my heart
I'm takin' that with me
Somebody else might want it
You broke it almost constantly
So you can't have my heart
I don't care anymore
Why you act the way you do
I won't be there anymore
I won't even be thinking about it
I'll take the future
You can have the rest
All except my heart
You can't have my heart
I'm takin' that with me
You really didn't want it
You broke it almost constantly
Now you can't have my heart
I'll take that with me
Somebody else might want it
You broke it almost constantly
So you can't have my heart
