JOE COCKER - YOU CAN'T HAVE MY HEART

You can keep that diamond ring Take it down town and find out what it will bring You can ask me to give you almost anything All except my heart You can't have my heart I'm takin' that with me Somebody else might want it You broke it almost constantly So you can't have my heart I will not be true to you I won't wait till you decide what you're gonna do You may change your mind, but it's too late this time Give me back my heart You can't have my heart I'm takin' that with me Somebody else might want it You broke it almost constantly Now you can't have my heart I'm takin' that with me Somebody else might want it You broke it almost constantly So you can't have my heart I don't care anymore Why you act the way you do I won't be there anymore I won't even be thinking about it I'll take the future You can have the rest All except my heart You can't have my heart I'm takin' that with me You really didn't want it You broke it almost constantly Now you can't have my heart I'll take that with me Somebody else might want it You broke it almost constantly So you can't have my heart