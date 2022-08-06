C'mon Everybody Eddie Cochran Well, c'mon everybody and let's get together tonight I got some money in my jeans and I'm really gonna spend it right Well, I've been a doin' my homework all the week long And now, the house is empty and the folks are gone Ooh, c'mon everybody Oh well, my baby's number one but I'm gonna dance with three or four And the house'll be shakin' from the bare feet a slappin' the floor Well, when you hear that music, you can't sit still If your brother won't rock then your sister will Ooh, c'mon everybody Oh well, we'll really have a party but we gotta put a guard outside If the folks come home, I'm afraid they're gonna have my hide There'll be no more movies for a week or two No more runnin' 'round with the usual crew Who cares, c'mon everybody C'mon everybody