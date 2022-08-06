Vous êtes ici >> Accueil/Annaba Actualités/C'mon Everybody Eddie Cochran
Zone Membre
Publicités

C'mon Everybody Eddie Cochran

Publié le 06/08/2022
C'mon Everybody Eddie Cochran Well, c'mon everybody and let's get together tonight I got some money in my jeans and I'm really gonna spend it right Well, I've been a doin' my homework all the week long And now, the house is empty and the folks are gone Ooh, c'mon everybody Oh well, my baby's number one but I'm gonna dance with three or four And the house'll be shakin' from the bare feet a slappin' the floor Well, when you hear that music, you can't sit still If your brother won't rock then your sister will Ooh, c'mon everybody Oh well, we'll really have a party but we gotta put a guard outside If the folks come home, I'm afraid they're gonna have my hide There'll be no more movies for a week or two No more runnin' 'round with the usual crew Who cares, c'mon everybody C'mon everybody

ARTICLES LES + LUS

Actualité suivante »
Paroles de la chanson Be Bop A Lula (Traduction) par Gene Vincent

Les Commentaires

C'mon Everybody
Eddie Cochran
Well, c'mon everybody and let's get together tonight
I got some money in my jeans and I'm really gonna spend it right
Well, I've been a doin' my homework all the week long
And now, the house is empty and the folks are gone
Ooh, c'mon everybody
Oh well, my baby's number one but I'm gonna dance with three or four
And the house'll be shakin' from the bare feet a slappin' the floor
Well, when you hear that music, you can't sit still
If your brother won't rock then your sister will
Ooh, c'mon everybody
Oh well, we'll really have a party but we gotta put a guard outside
If the folks come home, I'm afraid they're gonna have my hide
There'll be no more movies for a week or two
No more runnin' 'round with the usual crew
Who cares, c'mon everybody
C'mon everybody
Pour ajouter un commentaire, vous devez être membre de notre site !

Identifiez-vous :


Ou Inscrivez-vous gratuitement !
Toutes les infos sur Annaba

Dernières brèves

Articles similaires