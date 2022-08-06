C'mon Everybody
Eddie Cochran
Well, c'mon everybody and let's get together tonight
I got some money in my jeans and I'm really gonna spend it right
Well, I've been a doin' my homework all the week long
And now, the house is empty and the folks are gone
Ooh, c'mon everybody
Oh well, my baby's number one but I'm gonna dance with three or four
And the house'll be shakin' from the bare feet a slappin' the floor
Well, when you hear that music, you can't sit still
If your brother won't rock then your sister will
Ooh, c'mon everybody
Oh well, we'll really have a party but we gotta put a guard outside
If the folks come home, I'm afraid they're gonna have my hide
There'll be no more movies for a week or two
No more runnin' 'round with the usual crew
Who cares, c'mon everybody
C'mon everybody
Les Commentaires
