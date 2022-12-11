Freed from Desire Gala My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no power He's go

Freed from Desire Gala My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no power He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no fame He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs Want more and more People just want more and more Freedom and love What he's looking for Want more and more People just want more and more Freedom and love What he's looking for Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no power He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no fame He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs Want more and more People just want more and more Freedom and love What he's looking for Want more and more People just want more and more Freedom and love What he's looking for Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na