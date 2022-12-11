Freed from Desire Gala My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no power He's go

Freed from Desire
Gala
My love has got no money
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no power
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no fame
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no money
He's got his strong beliefs
Want more and more
People just want more and more
Freedom and love
What he's looking for
Want more and more
People just want more and more
Freedom and love
What he's looking for
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
My love has got no money
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no power
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no fame
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no money
He's got his strong beliefs
Want more and more
People just want more and more
Freedom and love
What he's looking for
Want more and more
People just want more and more
Freedom and love
What he's looking for
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Les Commentaires
Freed from Desire est une chanson de la chanteuse italienne Gala sortie le 23 octobre 1996. Premier single extrait de son deuxième album studio Come into My Life, la chanson a été écrite par Filippo Andrea Carmeni, Gala Rizzatto, Maurizio Molella et produite par Phil Jay, Maurizio Molella. La chanson a rencontré un grand succès dans de nombreux pays atteignant la première place en France, Belgique, en Italie, en Espagne, en Israël, au Brésil, en Grèce, au Danemark. Le single sort au Royaume-Uni en juillet 1997 et atteint la 2ᵉ place, s'ensuivent huit semaines dans le top 10 et 14 semaines dans le top 75.