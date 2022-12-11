Vous êtes ici >> Accueil/Annaba Actualités/Freed from Desire Gala My love has got no money He's got his strong...
Zone Membre
Publicités

Freed from Desire Gala My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no power He's go

Publié le 10/12/2022
Freed from Desire Gala My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no power He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no fame He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs Want more and more People just want more and more Freedom and love What he's looking for Want more and more People just want more and more Freedom and love What he's looking for Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no power He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no fame He's got his strong beliefs My love has got no money He's got his strong beliefs Want more and more People just want more and more Freedom and love What he's looking for Want more and more People just want more and more Freedom and love What he's looking for Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Mind and senses purified Freed from desire Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na

ARTICLES LES + LUS

« Actualité précédente
Paroles et traduction de la chanson «Freed From Desire» par Gala
Actualité suivante »
Traduction de Freed From Desire Paroles en Anglais Freed From Desire Traduction en Français Libéré du désir A

Les Commentaires

Freed from Desire
Gala
My love has got no money
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no power
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no fame
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no money
He's got his strong beliefs
Want more and more
People just want more and more
Freedom and love
What he's looking for
Want more and more
People just want more and more
Freedom and love
What he's looking for
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
My love has got no money
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no power
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no fame
He's got his strong beliefs
My love has got no money
He's got his strong beliefs
Want more and more
People just want more and more
Freedom and love
What he's looking for
Want more and more
People just want more and more
Freedom and love
What he's looking for
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Mind and senses purified
Freed from desire
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na

Freed from Desire est une chanson de la chanteuse italienne Gala sortie le 23 octobre 1996. Premier single extrait de son deuxième album studio Come into My Life, la chanson a été écrite par Filippo Andrea Carmeni, Gala Rizzatto, Maurizio Molella et produite par Phil Jay, Maurizio Molella. La chanson a rencontré un grand succès dans de nombreux pays atteignant la première place en France, Belgique, en Italie, en Espagne, en Israël, au Brésil, en Grèce, au Danemark. Le single sort au Royaume-Uni en juillet 1997 et atteint la 2&#7497; place, s'ensuivent huit semaines dans le top 10 et 14 semaines dans le top 75.
Pour ajouter un commentaire, vous devez être membre de notre site !

Identifiez-vous :


Ou Inscrivez-vous gratuitement !
Toutes les infos sur Annaba

Dernières brèves

Articles similaires