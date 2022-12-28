«Johnny B. Goode» par Chuck Berry ⇑Paroles + TraductionTéléchargementVidéosCommentaires Écoutez "johnny

«Johnny B. Goode» par Chuck Berry
Johnny B. Goode (Johnny B. Goode)
Deep down in Lousiana
Loin à l'intérieur de la Louisiane
Close to New Orleans
Près de la Nouvelle Orléans
Way' back up in the woods
Sur le chemin dans les bois
Among the evergreens
Parmi les arbres verts
There stood an old cabin
Se trouve une vieille cabane
Made of earth and wood
Faite de terre et de bois
Where lived a country boy
Où habite un garçon de la campagne
Named Johnny B. Goode
Appelé Johnny B. Goode
Who'd never ever learned
Qui n'a jamais jamais appris
To read or write so well
A lire ou écrire très bien
But he could play the guitar
Mais il peut jouer de la guitare
Just like a ringing bell
Juste comme une cloche carillonant
[Chorus]
[Refrain]
Go ! Go ! Go, Johnny, go !
Vas-y ! Aller vas-y, Johnny, vas-y !
Go ! Go, Johnny go !
Vas-y ! Vas-y, Johnny, vas-y !
Go ! Go ! Go, Johnny, go !
Vas-y ! Aller vas-y, Johnny, vas-y !
Go ! Go, Johnny go !
Vas-y ! Vas-y, Johnny, vas-y !
Go ! Go !
Aller vas-y !
Johnny B. Goode
Johnny B. Goode
He used to carry his guitar
Il avait l'habitude de porter sa guitare
In a gunny sack
Dans un sac de jute,
Go seat beneath the tree
D'aller s'asseoir sous l'arbre
By the railroad track
Près du rail de chemin de fer
Old engineer in the train
Le vieux mécanicien dans le train
Sitting in the shade
Assis dans l'ombre
Strumming with the rhythm
Gratte de sa guitare avec le rythme
That the drivers made
Que font les chauffeurs.
The people passing by
Les gens passant par là
They would stop and say
S'arrêtaient et disaient
Oh my !
Oh oui !
But that little country boy could play
Mais ce petit campagnard peut jouer
[Chorus] (x 2)
[Refrain] (x 2)
His mother told him :
Sa mère lui a dit :
Some day you'll be a man
Un jour tu seras un homme
And you will be the leader
Et tu seras le chef
Of a big old band
D'un bon vieux groupe
Many people coming
Beaucoup de monde viendra
From miles around
Depuis des milles à la ronde
To hear you play your music
Pour t'écouter jouer ta musique
'Till the sun goes down
Jusqu'à ce que le soleil se couche
Maybe some day
Peut-être qu'un jour
Your name will be in lights
Ton nom sera connu
A saying Johnny B. Goode tonight !
Et qu'ils diront Johnny B. Goode ce soir !
[Chorus]
