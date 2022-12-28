«Johnny B. Goode» par Chuck Berry ⇑Paroles + TraductionTéléchargementVidéosCommentaires Écoutez "johnny b goode" sur Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Johnny B. Goode (Johnny B. Goode) Deep down in Lousiana Loin à l'intérieur de la Louisiane Close to New Orleans Près de la Nouvelle Orléans Way' back up in the woods Sur le chemin dans les bois Among the evergreens Parmi les arbres verts There stood an old cabin Se trouve une vieille cabane Made of earth and wood Faite de terre et de bois Where lived a country boy Où habite un garçon de la campagne Named Johnny B. Goode Appelé Johnny B. Goode Who'd never ever learned Qui n'a jamais jamais appris To read or write so well A lire ou écrire très bien But he could play the guitar Mais il peut jouer de la guitare Just like a ringing bell Juste comme une cloche carillonant [Chorus] [Refrain] Go ! Go ! Go, Johnny, go ! Vas-y ! Aller vas-y, Johnny, vas-y ! Go ! Go, Johnny go ! Vas-y ! Vas-y, Johnny, vas-y ! Go ! Go ! Go, Johnny, go ! Vas-y ! Aller vas-y, Johnny, vas-y ! Go ! Go, Johnny go ! Vas-y ! Vas-y, Johnny, vas-y ! Go ! Go ! Aller vas-y ! Johnny B. Goode Johnny B. Goode He used to carry his guitar Il avait l'habitude de porter sa guitare In a gunny sack Dans un sac de jute, Go seat beneath the tree D'aller s'asseoir sous l'arbre By the railroad track Près du rail de chemin de fer Old engineer in the train Le vieux mécanicien dans le train Sitting in the shade Assis dans l'ombre Strumming with the rhythm Gratte de sa guitare avec le rythme That the drivers made Que font les chauffeurs. The people passing by Les gens passant par là They would stop and say S'arrêtaient et disaient Oh my ! Oh oui ! But that little country boy could play Mais ce petit campagnard peut jouer [Chorus] (x 2) [Refrain] (x 2) His mother told him : Sa mère lui a dit : Some day you'll be a man Un jour tu seras un homme And you will be the leader Et tu seras le chef Of a big old band D'un bon vieux groupe Many people coming Beaucoup de monde viendra From miles around Depuis des milles à la ronde To hear you play your music Pour t'écouter jouer ta musique 'Till the sun goes down Jusqu'à ce que le soleil se couche Maybe some day Peut-être qu'un jour Your name will be in lights Ton nom sera connu A saying Johnny B. Goode tonight ! Et qu'ils diront Johnny B. Goode ce soir ! [Chorus]