Vous êtes ici >> Accueil/Annaba Actualités/«Johnny B. Goode» par Chuck Berry ⇑Paroles + TraductionTéléch...
Zone Membre
Publicités

«Johnny B. Goode» par Chuck Berry ⇑Paroles + TraductionTéléchargementVidéosCommentaires Écoutez "johnny

Publié le 27/12/2022
«Johnny B. Goode» par Chuck Berry ⇑Paroles + TraductionTéléchargementVidéosCommentaires Écoutez "johnny b goode" sur Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Johnny B. Goode (Johnny B. Goode) Deep down in Lousiana Loin à l'intérieur de la Louisiane Close to New Orleans Près de la Nouvelle Orléans Way' back up in the woods Sur le chemin dans les bois Among the evergreens Parmi les arbres verts There stood an old cabin Se trouve une vieille cabane Made of earth and wood Faite de terre et de bois Where lived a country boy Où habite un garçon de la campagne Named Johnny B. Goode Appelé Johnny B. Goode Who'd never ever learned Qui n'a jamais jamais appris To read or write so well A lire ou écrire très bien But he could play the guitar Mais il peut jouer de la guitare Just like a ringing bell Juste comme une cloche carillonant [Chorus] [Refrain] Go ! Go ! Go, Johnny, go ! Vas-y ! Aller vas-y, Johnny, vas-y ! Go ! Go, Johnny go ! Vas-y ! Vas-y, Johnny, vas-y ! Go ! Go ! Go, Johnny, go ! Vas-y ! Aller vas-y, Johnny, vas-y ! Go ! Go, Johnny go ! Vas-y ! Vas-y, Johnny, vas-y ! Go ! Go ! Aller vas-y ! Johnny B. Goode Johnny B. Goode He used to carry his guitar Il avait l'habitude de porter sa guitare In a gunny sack Dans un sac de jute, Go seat beneath the tree D'aller s'asseoir sous l'arbre By the railroad track Près du rail de chemin de fer Old engineer in the train Le vieux mécanicien dans le train Sitting in the shade Assis dans l'ombre Strumming with the rhythm Gratte de sa guitare avec le rythme That the drivers made Que font les chauffeurs. The people passing by Les gens passant par là They would stop and say S'arrêtaient et disaient Oh my ! Oh oui ! But that little country boy could play Mais ce petit campagnard peut jouer [Chorus] (x 2) [Refrain] (x 2) His mother told him : Sa mère lui a dit : Some day you'll be a man Un jour tu seras un homme And you will be the leader Et tu seras le chef Of a big old band D'un bon vieux groupe Many people coming Beaucoup de monde viendra From miles around Depuis des milles à la ronde To hear you play your music Pour t'écouter jouer ta musique 'Till the sun goes down Jusqu'à ce que le soleil se couche Maybe some day Peut-être qu'un jour Your name will be in lights Ton nom sera connu A saying Johnny B. Goode tonight ! Et qu'ils diront Johnny B. Goode ce soir ! [Chorus]

ARTICLES LES + LUS

« Actualité précédente
Paroles et traduction de la chanson «Jailhouse Rock» par Elvis Presley ⇑Paroles + TraductionTéléchargeme
Actualité suivante »
J'ai oublié de vivre Johnny Hallyday Oh, à force de briser dans mes mains des guitares Sur des scènes violent

Les Commentaires

«Johnny B. Goode» par Chuck Berry
&#8657;Paroles + TraductionTéléchargementVidéosCommentaires
Écoutez "johnny b goode"
sur Amazon Music Unlimited (ad)
Johnny B. Goode (Johnny B. Goode)

Deep down in Lousiana
Loin à l'intérieur de la Louisiane
Close to New Orleans
Près de la Nouvelle Orléans
Way' back up in the woods
Sur le chemin dans les bois
Among the evergreens
Parmi les arbres verts
There stood an old cabin
Se trouve une vieille cabane
Made of earth and wood
Faite de terre et de bois
Where lived a country boy
Où habite un garçon de la campagne
Named Johnny B. Goode
Appelé Johnny B. Goode
Who'd never ever learned
Qui n'a jamais jamais appris
To read or write so well
A lire ou écrire très bien
But he could play the guitar
Mais il peut jouer de la guitare
Just like a ringing bell
Juste comme une cloche carillonant

[Chorus]
[Refrain]
Go ! Go ! Go, Johnny, go !
Vas-y ! Aller vas-y, Johnny, vas-y !
Go ! Go, Johnny go !
Vas-y ! Vas-y, Johnny, vas-y !
Go ! Go ! Go, Johnny, go !
Vas-y ! Aller vas-y, Johnny, vas-y !
Go ! Go, Johnny go !
Vas-y ! Vas-y, Johnny, vas-y !
Go ! Go !
Aller vas-y !
Johnny B. Goode
Johnny B. Goode

He used to carry his guitar
Il avait l'habitude de porter sa guitare
In a gunny sack
Dans un sac de jute,
Go seat beneath the tree
D'aller s'asseoir sous l'arbre
By the railroad track
Près du rail de chemin de fer
Old engineer in the train
Le vieux mécanicien dans le train
Sitting in the shade
Assis dans l'ombre
Strumming with the rhythm
Gratte de sa guitare avec le rythme
That the drivers made
Que font les chauffeurs.
The people passing by
Les gens passant par là
They would stop and say
S'arrêtaient et disaient
Oh my !
Oh oui !
But that little country boy could play
Mais ce petit campagnard peut jouer

[Chorus] (x 2)
[Refrain] (x 2)

His mother told him :
Sa mère lui a dit :
Some day you'll be a man
Un jour tu seras un homme
And you will be the leader
Et tu seras le chef
Of a big old band
D'un bon vieux groupe
Many people coming
Beaucoup de monde viendra
From miles around
Depuis des milles à la ronde
To hear you play your music
Pour t'écouter jouer ta musique
'Till the sun goes down
Jusqu'à ce que le soleil se couche
Maybe some day
Peut-être qu'un jour
Your name will be in lights
Ton nom sera connu
A saying Johnny B. Goode tonight !
Et qu'ils diront Johnny B. Goode ce soir !

[Chorus]
Pour ajouter un commentaire, vous devez être membre de notre site !

Identifiez-vous :


Ou Inscrivez-vous gratuitement !
Toutes les infos sur Annaba

Dernières brèves

Articles similaires