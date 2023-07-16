Highway to Hell AC/DC Livin' easy Lovin' free Season ticket on a one-way ride Askin' nothin' Leave me be T

Highway to Hell
AC/DC
Livin' easy
Lovin' free
Season ticket on a one-way ride
Askin' nothin'
Leave me be
Takin' everything in my stride
Don't need reason
Don't need rhyme
Ain't nothin' I'd rather do
Goin' down
Party time
My friends are gonna be there too, yeah
I'm on the highway to hell
On the highway to hell
Highway to hell
I'm on the highway to hell
No stop signs
Speed limit
Nobody's gonna slow me down
Like a wheel
Gonna spin it
Nobody's gonna mess me around
Hey Satan
Payin' my dues
Playin' in a rocking band
Hey momma
Look at me
I'm on my way to the Promised Land, ow
I'm on the highway to hell
Highway to hell
I'm on the highway to hell
Highway to hell
Mmm, don't stop me
Ehh, ehh, oww
I'm on the highway to hell
On the highway to hell
I'm on the highway to hell
On the highway to
Hell
Highway to hell (I'm on the highway to hell)
Highway to hell (highway to hell)
Highway to hell (I'm on the highway to hell)
Highway to hell
And I'm goin' down
All the way, wow
On the highway to hell
