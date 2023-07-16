Vous êtes ici >> Accueil/Annaba Actualités/Highway to Hell AC/DC Livin' easy Lovin' free Season ticket on a on...
Zone Membre
Publicités

Highway to Hell AC/DC Livin' easy Lovin' free Season ticket on a one-way ride Askin' nothin' Leave me be T

Publié le 15/07/2023
Highway to Hell AC/DC Livin' easy Lovin' free Season ticket on a one-way ride Askin' nothin' Leave me be Takin' everything in my stride Don't need reason Don't need rhyme Ain't nothin' I'd rather do Goin' down Party time My friends are gonna be there too, yeah I'm on the highway to hell On the highway to hell Highway to hell I'm on the highway to hell No stop signs Speed limit Nobody's gonna slow me down Like a wheel Gonna spin it Nobody's gonna mess me around Hey Satan Payin' my dues Playin' in a rocking band Hey momma Look at me I'm on my way to the Promised Land, ow I'm on the highway to hell Highway to hell I'm on the highway to hell Highway to hell Mmm, don't stop me Ehh, ehh, oww I'm on the highway to hell On the highway to hell I'm on the highway to hell On the highway to Hell Highway to hell (I'm on the highway to hell) Highway to hell (highway to hell) Highway to hell (I'm on the highway to hell) Highway to hell And I'm goin' down All the way, wow On the highway to hell

ARTICLES LES + LUS

« Actualité précédente
Au moment où des investisseurs misent sur le tourisme local : Un influenceur d’Annaba fait la promotion de… l’
Actualité suivante »
Cadre De Vie Et Accumulation Des Déchets À Annaba : La Ville Est « Sale, Moche Et Affreuse », Affirme Berimi E

Les Commentaires

Highway to Hell
AC/DC
Livin' easy
Lovin' free
Season ticket on a one-way ride
Askin' nothin'
Leave me be
Takin' everything in my stride
Don't need reason
Don't need rhyme
Ain't nothin' I'd rather do
Goin' down
Party time
My friends are gonna be there too, yeah
I'm on the highway to hell
On the highway to hell
Highway to hell
I'm on the highway to hell
No stop signs
Speed limit
Nobody's gonna slow me down
Like a wheel
Gonna spin it
Nobody's gonna mess me around
Hey Satan
Payin' my dues
Playin' in a rocking band
Hey momma
Look at me
I'm on my way to the Promised Land, ow
I'm on the highway to hell
Highway to hell
I'm on the highway to hell
Highway to hell
Mmm, don't stop me
Ehh, ehh, oww
I'm on the highway to hell
On the highway to hell
I'm on the highway to hell
On the highway to
Hell
Highway to hell (I'm on the highway to hell)
Highway to hell (highway to hell)
Highway to hell (I'm on the highway to hell)
Highway to hell
And I'm goin' down
All the way, wow
On the highway to hell
Pour ajouter un commentaire, vous devez être membre de notre site !

Identifiez-vous :


Ou Inscrivez-vous gratuitement !
Toutes les infos sur Annaba

Dernières brèves

Articles similaires