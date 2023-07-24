Bienvenue sur
Hey Joe Chanson de Jimi Hendrix
Le lundi 24 juillet 2023 09:51
Hey Joe Chanson de Jimi Hendrix
Publié le 23/07/2023
Hey Joe Chanson de Jimi Hendrix
Les Commentaires
Posté par M.O.F.Annabi le 23/07/2023
Hey Joe, where you goin' with that gun of your hand?
Hey Joe, I said, where you goin' with that gun in your hand? Oh
I'm goin' down to shoot my old lady
You know I caught her messin' 'round with another man, yeah
I'm goin' down to shoot my old lady
You know I caught her messin' 'round with another man
Huh, and that ain't too cool
Hey Joe, I heard you shot your mama down
You shot her down now
Hey Joe, I heard you shot your lady down
Shot her down in the ground, yeah
Yeah
Yes, I did, I shot her
You know I caught her messin' round, messin' round town
Yes, I did, I shot her
You know I caught my old lady messin' 'round town
And I gave her the gun
I shot her
Alright
Shoot her one more time again, baby
Yeah
Oh, dig it
Ah, alright
Hey, Joe
Where you gonna run to now? Where you gonna run to?
Hey Joe, I said
Where you gonna run to now? Where you, where you gonna go?
Well, dig
I'm goin' way down south
Way down to Mexico way
Alright
I'm goin' way down south
Way down where I can be free
Ain't no one gonna find me
Ain't no hangman gonna
He ain't gonna put a rope around me
You better believe right now
I gotta go now
Hey, Joe
You better run on down
Goodbye, everybody, ow
Hey, hey, Joe
