The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0060196 Directeur: Sergio Leone Auteur: Lu

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) Directeur: Sergio Leone Auteur: Luciano Vincenzoni, Sergio Leone, Agenore Incrocci Étoiles: Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, Lee Van Cleef Genre: Adventure, Western Date de sortie: 1967-12-29 A bounty hunting scam joins two men in an uneasy alliance against a third in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery. Eli Wallach est né le 7 décembre 1915 dans l'état de New York, États-Unis. Il était acteur et producteur. Il est connu pour Le Bon, la brute, le truand (1966), Les 7 mercenaires (1960) et La Poupée de chair (1956). Il a été marié avec Anne Jackson. Il est mort le 24 juin 2014 dans l'état de New York, États-Unis.