Blue Christmas Elvis Presley I'll have a blue Christmas without you I'll be so blue just thinking about you Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree Won't be the same, dear, if you're not here with me And when those blue snowflakes start fallin' That's when those blue memories start callin' You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas