Blue Christmas
Elvis Presley
I'll have a blue Christmas without you
I'll be so blue just thinking about you
Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree
Won't be the same, dear, if you're not here with me
And when those blue snowflakes start fallin'
That's when those blue memories start callin'
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
Les Commentaires
I'll be so blue just thinking about you
Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree
Won't be the same, dear, if you're not here with me
And when those blue snowflakes start fallin'
That's when those blue memories start callin'
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
Je serai si bleu rien qu’en pensant à toi
Décorations de rouge sur un sapin de Noël vert
Ce ne sera pas la même chose, ma chérie, si tu n’es pas ici avec moi
Et quand ces flocons de neige bleus commencent à tomber
C’est à ce moment-là que ces souvenirs bleus commencent à vous appeler
Tu vas bien te débrouiller avec ton Noël de blanc
Mais j’aurai un Noël bleu, bleu, bleu, bleu
Tu vas bien te débrouiller avec ton Noël de blanc
Mais j’aurai un Noël bleu, bleu, bleu, bleu