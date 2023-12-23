Vous êtes ici >> Accueil/Annaba Actualités/Blue Christmas Elvis Presley
Zone Membre
Publicités

Blue Christmas Elvis Presley

Publié le 21/12/2023
Blue Christmas Elvis Presley I'll have a blue Christmas without you I'll be so blue just thinking about you Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree Won't be the same, dear, if you're not here with me And when those blue snowflakes start fallin' That's when those blue memories start callin' You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas

ARTICLES LES + LUS

« Actualité précédente
La compagnie aérienne Corsair sauvée... par un Etat africain Article de Xavier Martinage • 1j
Actualité suivante »
Voodoo Child (Slight Return) [Live] Jimi Hendrix Well, I stand up next to a mountain And I chop it down with t

Les Commentaires

I'll have a blue Christmas without you
I'll be so blue just thinking about you
Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree
Won't be the same, dear, if you're not here with me
And when those blue snowflakes start fallin'
That's when those blue memories start callin'
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
You'll be doin' all right with your Christmas of white
But I'll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
Je passerai un Noël bleu sans toi
Je serai si bleu rien qu’en pensant à toi
Décorations de rouge sur un sapin de Noël vert
Ce ne sera pas la même chose, ma chérie, si tu n’es pas ici avec moi
Et quand ces flocons de neige bleus commencent à tomber
C’est à ce moment-là que ces souvenirs bleus commencent à vous appeler
Tu vas bien te débrouiller avec ton Noël de blanc
Mais j’aurai un Noël bleu, bleu, bleu, bleu
Tu vas bien te débrouiller avec ton Noël de blanc
Mais j’aurai un Noël bleu, bleu, bleu, bleu
Pour ajouter un commentaire, vous devez être membre de notre site !

Identifiez-vous :


Ou Inscrivez-vous gratuitement !
Toutes les infos sur Annaba

Dernières brèves

Articles similaires