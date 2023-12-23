Voodoo Child (Slight Return) [Live] Jimi Hendrix Well, I stand up next to a mountain And I chop it down with t

Voodoo Child (Slight Return) [Live]
Jimi Hendrix
Well, I stand up next to a mountain
And I chop it down with the edge of my hand
Yeah
Well, I stand up next to a mountain
And I chop it down with the edge of my hand
Well I pick up all pieces and make an island
Might even raise a little sand
Yeah
Cause I'm a Voodoo Child
Lord knows I'm a Voodoo Child baby
I want to say one more last thing
I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time
I'll give it right back to ya one of this days
Hahaha
I said I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time
I'll give it right back one of these days
Oh yeah
If I don't meet you no more in this world then uh
I'll meet ya on the next one
And don't be late
Don't be late
Cause I'm a Voodoo Child Voodoo Child
Lord knows I'm a Voodoo Child
Hey hey hey
I'm a Voodoo Child baby
I don't take no for an answer
Question no
Yeah
Les Commentaires
Jimi Hendrix
Well, I stand up next to a mountain
And I chop it down with the edge of my hand
Yeah
Well, I stand up next to a mountain
And I chop it down with the edge of my hand
Well I pick up all pieces and make an island
Might even raise a little sand
Yeah
Cause I'm a Voodoo Child
Lord knows I'm a Voodoo Child baby
I want to say one more last thing
I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time
I'll give it right back to ya one of this days
Hahaha
I said I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time
I'll give it right back one of these days
Oh yeah
If I don't meet you no more in this world then uh
I'll meet ya on the next one
And don't be late
Don't be late
Cause I'm a Voodoo Child Voodoo Child
Lord knows I'm a Voodoo Child
Hey hey hey
I'm a Voodoo Child baby
I don't take no for an answer
Question no
Yeah