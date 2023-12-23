Voodoo Child (Slight Return) [Live] Jimi Hendrix Well, I stand up next to a mountain And I chop it down with t

Vous êtes ici >> Accueil/Annaba Actualités/Voodoo Child (Slight Return) [Live] Jimi Hendrix Well, I stand up n...
Publié le 21/12/2023
Voodoo Child (Slight Return) [Live] Jimi Hendrix Well, I stand up next to a mountain And I chop it down with the edge of my hand Yeah Well, I stand up next to a mountain And I chop it down with the edge of my hand Well I pick up all pieces and make an island Might even raise a little sand Yeah Cause I'm a Voodoo Child Lord knows I'm a Voodoo Child baby I want to say one more last thing I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time I'll give it right back to ya one of this days Hahaha I said I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time I'll give it right back one of these days Oh yeah If I don't meet you no more in this world then uh I'll meet ya on the next one And don't be late Don't be late Cause I'm a Voodoo Child Voodoo Child Lord knows I'm a Voodoo Child Hey hey hey I'm a Voodoo Child baby I don't take no for an answer Question no Yeah

